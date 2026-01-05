Critics Choice Awards 2026: Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper bag awards for Adolescence | See full winners list

The winners of the 31st Critics Choice Awards 2026 were announced on Monday, honouring the best in film and television as selected by critics across the globe. Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper won top honours for their standout performances in Adolescence.
Stephen Graham took home Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television, while Cooper won Best Supporting Actor for his standout role. Whereas Jacob Elordi won the Best Supporting Actor for Frankenstein. Check out the full list of winners here.
The 31st Critics Choice Awards are taking place at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica and are being shown live on E! and USA Network. Indian viewers can watch the ceremony live on JioHotstar on Monday, January 5, 2026
Critics Choice Awards 2026 winners list
Best Director - Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another
Best Actress - Jessie Buckley for Hamnet
Best Actor - Timothee Chalamet for Marty Supreme
Best Cinematography - Adolfo Veloso for Train Dreams
Best Animated Series - South Park
Best Young Actor/Actress - Sinners
Best Actress in Limited Series - Sara Snook for All her fault
Best Supporting Actor in Limited Series - Owen Cooper for Adolesence
Best Actor in Limited Series - Stephen Graham for Adolesence
Best Supporting Actress in Limited Series - Erin Doherty for Adolesence
Best Foreign Language Film - The Secret Agent
Best Actress in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart for Hacks
Best Comedy Series - The Studio
Best Production Design - Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau for Train Dreams
Best Editing - Stephen Mirrione for F1
Best Visual Effects - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett for Avatar: Fire and Ash
Best Sound - Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A Rizzo, Juan Peralta, and Gareth John
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Janelle James for Abbott Elementary
Best Casting Ensemble - Francine Maisler for Sinners
Best Costume Design - Kate Hawley for Frankenstein
Best Supporting Actor - Jacob Elordi for Frankenstein
Best Talk Show - Jimmy Kimmel Live
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Ike Barinholtz for The Studio
Best Actor in Drama Series - Noah Wyle for The Pitt
Best Actress in Drama Series - Rhea Seehorn for Pluribus
Best Song - KPop Demon Hunters for Golden
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Tramell Tillman for Severance
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Katherine Lanasa for The Pitt
Best Animated Feature - KPop Demon Hunters
Best Supporting Actress - Amy Madigan for Weapons
This is an updating story.
