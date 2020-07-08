Covid-19: Tom Hanks says he has 'no respect' for people who don't wear masks

Image Source : TOM HANKS/ INSTAGRAM Covid-19: Actor Tom Hanks says he has 'no respect' for people who don't wear masks

Hollywood star Tom Hanks has slammed people who do not wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking in an interview with Associated Press to promote his new Apple TV film Greyhound, Hanks did not shy away from his thoughts about wearing masks to protect others against Covid-19. Hanks said: "I don’t get it, I simply do not get it. It is literally the least you can do."

"If anybody wants to build up an argument about doing the least they can do, I wouldn't trust them with a driver's license. I mean, when you drive a car, you've got to obey speed limits, you've got to use your turn signals, you've got to avoid hitting pedestrians. If you can't do those three things, you shouldn't be driving a car," he said.

He also urged his fans to not let their guard down and keep on wearing masks to safeguard themselves from the coronavirus pandemic. His comments come at a time when the US is seeing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Hanks, who along with his wife, singer-songwriter Rita Wilson recovered from the highly-infectious disease in March, expressed his concern towards people who aren't paying attention to social distancing guidelines.

"There's really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands...Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you," the 63-year-old actor said.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage