Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey countdown trailer reveals more of the Trojan War and Matt Damon's Odysseus

New Delhi:

The makers of Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film, The Odyssey, dropped the countdown trailer on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. The new trailer gives audiences a more detailed look at his adaptation of Homer's legendary Greek epic.

The 2-minute and 30-second trailer also offers a broader glimpse of the story, with Matt Damon leading the Trojan War as Odysseus. It also showcases several major moments from the film, including a look at Zendaya's character Athena and others.

What the countdown trailer of The Odyssey reveals

The new trailer focuses on Matt Damon's Odysseus and Charlize Theron's Calypso. It also gives a detailed look at Zendaya as Athena. One of its biggest highlights is the Trojan Horse sequence, which Universal has described as a large-scale practical set piece featuring thousands of soldiers.

The film is based on Homer's The Odyssey and stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in lead roles.

The Odyssey: Cast, production and release date

Alongside the lead cast, the film also features Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, Zendaya as Athena, Himesh Patel as Eurylochus, Mia Goth as Melantho, John Leguizamo as Eumaeus, Jon Bernthal as Menelaus and Benny Safdie as Agamemnon.

The Odyssey is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan under Syncopy, with Thomas Hayslip serving as executive producer.

The Odyssey release date and languages

For the unversed, The Odyssey is scheduled to release in theatres on July 17, 2026. The film will be released in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in India, along with international releases in several other languages, including Spanish, Russian and Japanese.

This film marks Christopher Nolan's second collaboration with Universal. Previously, he worked with the studio on Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy. Notably, the mythic action epic has been shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology.

Christopher Nolan and cast members to visit India for The Odyssey premiere

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan is set to visit India this July for the premiere of The Odyssey, along with Matt Damon, Tom Holland and producer Emma Thomas. The premiere is scheduled to take place in Mumbai at PVR Icon IMAX in Phoenix Palladium.

Bookings for the film are now open at cinemas across India, and audiences who are interested can book their tickets via ticket booking platforms.

Also Read: Christopher Nolan is coming to India: Matt Damon, Tom Holland to join The Odyssey Mumbai premiere