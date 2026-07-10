Christopher Nolan thanks fans at The Odyssey launch in Mumbai: 'Always a thrill to be in India'

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan attended the Mumbai launch of The Odyssey along with the film's cast, where he received a warm welcome from fans. Addressing the audience at the event, Nolan thanked everyone for their support and said it was "always a thrill to be in India".

The India premiere of the much-awaited The Odyssey was held at PVR Icon IMAX, Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai. The event marked the first time one of Christopher Nolan's films has had an official premiere in the country. Nolan was joined by lead actor Tom Holland, actor Matt Damon and producer Emma Thomas. The Odyssey is set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17, 2026.

Christopher Nolan thanks fans at The Odyssey launch in Mumbai

Addressing the audience at the premiere, Christopher Nolan expressed his excitement about returning to Mumbai and spoke about the significance of the event. He said, "I am coming to Mumbai again! This is not the first time I am here in Mumbai. But it is the first time that we get the chance to launch a film here. So you are among the first audiences in the world to see this film!" Take a look below:

He further thanked his fans and said it was always a thrill to be in India. Nolan said, "Thank you so much for being here. Thank you for welcoming us. It is always a thrill to be in India. I have had the pleasure of filming here twice, once in Jodhpur and once in Mumbai. Every time we come here, it's very, very special. For many years, I have wanted to come here and launch one of our films and experience it with the Indian audiences, who are some of the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable cinematic audiences in the world. So it is such a thrill to be here."

More about The Odyssey

The film features a star-studded cast which includes Matt Damon as Odysseus alongside Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, John Leguizamo and Lupita Nyong'o. The film made history by becoming the first feature film to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras, with the use of newly developed IMAX film technology.

Also Read: Tom Holland smiles, greets paps as he arrives in Mumbai for The Odyssey premiere | Photos