Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey receives an 'A' certificate from CBFC without any cuts ahead of India release

New Delhi:

Before any film can be be released, it must be certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Some films reach the big screen only after undergoing edits. This process applies not only to Indian films but also to Hollywood movies released in India.

Many Hollywood films have faced the Censor Board's scissors upon their release in India, including the recent horror thriller Obsession. However, this was not the case for Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, The Odyssey.

The Odyssey cleared by the Censor Board

Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film, The Odyssey, is set to release in Indian cinemas without any alterations. The CBFC has given it the green light without requiring a single cut.

No cuts made to The Odyssey

According to a reports, the Censor Board has approved The Odyssey without any cuts or modifications. No scenes or dialogues in the film have been altered. This means Indian audiences will get to watch the exact same version of The Odyssey that the rest of the world will see.

What is the film's runtime?

Regarding certification, The Odyssey has received an 'A' certificate, meaning it is restricted to audiences aged 18 and above. The 'A' certificate was granted on July 9. In cinemas, the film will have a runtime of 172.33 minutes, translating to 2 hours, 52 minutes and 33 seconds.

Christopher Nolan avoided the risk

It is worth noting that when Christopher Nolan's previous film, Oppenheimer (2023), was released in India, the filmmakers voluntarily removed a nude scene before the Censor Board could even issue a directive to do so. The makers edited the scene using CGI specifically for the Indian audience. It remains to be seen whether they will do the same for The Odyssey.

Star cast of The Odyssey arrives in India for the premiere

Christopher Nolan premiered the film in India ahead of its global release. The film's entire star cast, along with the director, attended the event. This marks the first time Christopher Nolan has promoted one of his films in India. He was joined by the film's producer, Emma Thomas, and cast members Tom Holland and Matt Damon.

The Odyssey release date

Odyssey is scheduled to release in Indian theaters on July 17, 2026 in the languages of English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It is directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Matt Damon as Odysseus along with Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron.

Also Read: In pics: Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Matt Damon and Tom Holland at The Odyssey Mumbai screening