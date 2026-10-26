Chris Brown sentenced in 2023 London nightclub case, judge says fame does not entitle him to special treatment

Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown has received a suspended prison sentence in connection with a confrontation at a London nightclub in 2023, Deadline reported. The singer was handed an eight-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, as per ANI.

Chris Brown appears at Southwark Crown Court

Brown arrived at London's Southwark Crown Court on Monday for the sentencing hearing. He was wearing a mask, glasses and a cap. Russell Brand was also present at the court on Monday. His trial was continuing in a different courtroom.

During sentencing, the judge highlighted the seriousness of the incident. Judge Tony Baumgartner said Brown's “repeated use of a glass bottle” to strike the victim was “plainly dangerous” and risked “causing significantly more serious injury” than the injuries sustained.

Before announcing the sentence, the judge also addressed Brown's career and public standing. He said these factors would not entitle the singer to special treatment under the law.

“I take account of your employment and long-established career in music. Your fame, commercial success and professional standing do not entitle you to special treatment. The law applies equally to everyone,” Judge Baumgartner said.

(Image Source : AP)R&B singer Chris Brown at Southwark Crown court for being sentenced over a nightclub attack in London on Oct 26

Chris Brown's co-defendant also gets suspended sentence

Brown's co-defendant, Omololu Akinlolu, who works as his vocal coach and performs as rapper Hoody Baby, was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 12 months. Both men pleaded guilty to affray earlier this year.

What is the Chris Brown 2023 controversy about?

The case relates to an incident at Tape London nightclub in February 2023. During a hearing at Southwark Crown Court in July, the court heard that Brown and Akinlolu attacked Abraham Diaw.

Brown was accused of striking Diaw on the head twice with a tequila bottle, while Akinlolu punched him. The assault and grievous bodily harm charges against the pair, which they had denied, were later dropped. A separate charge against Brown for possessing an offensive weapon was also dropped, Deadline reported.

Chris Brown is an American R&B singer, songwriter, and dancer. He is known for several of his global chartbusters across a multi-decade career. He is known for songs such as Under The Influence, No Guidance, Look at Me Now, Go Crazy, and others.

(With inputs for ANI)

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