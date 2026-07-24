Chris Affleck, mother of Hollywood stars Ben and Casey Affleck, dies at 83 after pancreatic cancer battle

New Delhi:

Chris Anne Affleck, mother of the Hollywood stars Ben and Casey Affleck, has died at the age of 83 due to pancreatic cancer. The cause of her death was peacefully sleeping.

Almost two months later, the family of Anne made an announcement of her death. She left behind two sons, Ben and Casey and five grandchildren, Indiana, Violet, Atticus, Fin and Sam.

Cause of death revealed

Her death came after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer several months ago in December. Her obituary revealed that she had been given six months to live at the time and thus, she asked her friend Josh Laub to interview her regarding his experience as a principal in the South Bronx.

But her final wish was to watch her grandson graduate from high school. And she fulfilled her wish by going to his graduation ceremony on May 31, 2026 along with her family members. She passed away after two days.

About Chris Anne Affleck

Born in New York City in 1942, Chris loved her little brothers and sisters. Chris was a Civil Rights advocate and admired her step father Sam due to his contributions in World War II and Civil Rights movement. According to the obituary, she was one of those who taught literacy classes in Mississippi during Freedom Summer, protested against the Vietnam War, and embraced the 1960s counterculture movement.

Her obituary revealed that she retired in 2008. 'She was also one of the first Radcliffe women to receive a Harvard diploma; she eschewed a world of higher-paying careers to spend 35 years as a public school teacher,' the note reads.

Chris was the mother of the two Oscar-winners

In 1972, Chris and her then ex-husband, Timothy Affleck, became the parents of the first son, Ben. After three years, she had another child who was Casey. She also worked as a teacher in Massachusetts. Ben and his brother Casey Affleck have never said anything about this before. Ben was only 12-years old when his parents decided to separate.

Chris was always the biggest supporter of her two sons' acting career, and had even done some public appearances with them. She was also present at the 1998 Oscars along with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon as they were nominated for the Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting. Casey Affleck was also a part of this film. At Harvard, Chris's roommate was Patty Collins, the casting director. This was the way how she could make her two sons enter the world of cinema.

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