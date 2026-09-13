Celine Dion makes emotional return to stage after six years, breaks down in tears at Paris concert | Video

Hollywood singer Celine Dion made an emotional return to the stage after six years with a performance at a Paris concert. As soon as she started performing, she broke down in tears. The singer struggled to hold back her emotions just moments into her first song, On ne change pas, as a cheering audience welcomed her back.

The moment came as Dion opened her 26-date residency at Plenitude Arena on Saturday night. After pausing to wipe away her tears and compose herself, she told the crowd how happy she was to see them again, marking a deeply personal return to live performances.

Celine Dion breaks down in tears at Paris concert

In the viral video, Celine Dion can be seen becoming emotional just moments after she started performing her 1998 French ballad On ne change pas. She paused to wipe away her tears, placed a hand over her chest and took in the crowd's cheers before continuing. Watch the viral video below:

As per People, Dion addressed the crowd in French and said, "There are many of you here tonight from all over the world. Thank you so very much for coming. If it’s your first time in Paris. I hope you fall in love with it, just like I did. Finally, it’s amazing we are all together."

Sharing a glimpse of the Paris concert, Celine Dion wrote, "Je veux chanter pour vous, chanter pour moi, chanter la vie ! Merci Paris (sic)." Take a look:

Celine Dion revealed her diagnosis in December 2022

For the unversed, Celine Dion was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare and progressive autoimmune and neurological condition that causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms.

Despite her diagnosis, Celine has continued to make public appearances. She performed at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony at the base of the Eiffel Tower and later that year at the 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab fashion show in Saudi Arabia.

However, Saturday's performance marked her first full concert since her health struggles forced her to step away from regular live shows.

Celine Dion's famous songs

Throughout her singing career, Hollywood singer Celine Dion has delivered several hit songs, including My Heart Will Go On, which was featured in the 1997 film Titanic, The Power of Love, Because You Loved Me, All By Myself and The Prayer, among others.

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'My Heart Will Go On" singer Celine Dion reveals her husband's dying wish