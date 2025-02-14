Captain America Brave New World X Review: Here's what netizens have to say about Anthony Mackie's film

Follow us on Image Source : X Captain America: Brave New World

The release of Captain America: Brave New World has generated significant buzz, largely due to Anthony Mackie’s debut as the new Captain America. As the 35th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), this instalment carries substantial weight, continuing the saga from Avengers: Endgame, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and other MCU entries. Early reactions from audiences, however, have been mixed, highlighting the film's uneven execution.

Social media has been abuzz with early reactions to Captain America: Brave New World, and much to fans' surprise, the reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. Some fans were quick to share positive thoughts after early screenings, with one user noting, “I enjoyed it.” But others, like Michael Grant, expressed more scepticism, saying, “It isn’t terrible... but it isn’t interesting or imaginative.” This duality in reception points to the film's inability to fully captivate all viewers.

Another tweet on X gushed, “#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is thrillingly tactile and surprisingly leftist in a way that's absolutely sublime. Some of the best content/media of the year so far—the MCU cements its legacy as one of the most inventive creators working today.” Another user echoed similar praise: “#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld brought the best of the MCU to life. The action sequences were sharp, and the mystery and tension simmered throughout. But the greatest triumph of the film was the heart it gave its main characters and the relationships it built between them.”

Interestingly, even those who had some criticisms of the film found aspects to appreciate: “#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld both met and exceeded my low expectations. You can feel the reshoots throughout the film, and the main villain was a bit of a miss. But this is the most cohesive the MCU has felt since 2019. Sam has fantastic chemistry with his partners, and it really delivers on the emotional front.”

One of the film's major challenges lies in its attempts to juggle multiple MCU threads. It connects to various storylines, including those from The Incredible Hulk and Eternals, yet its execution lacks cohesion. While the movie offers significant narrative connections to the larger MCU, it sometimes feels bogged down by its need to tie up too many loose ends.

As a result, Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) personal journey as the new Captain America often takes a backseat. The film's primary plot—Sam uncovering a conspiracy involving President Ross that could lead to global conflict—offers action but struggles with identity.

The structure of the film itself has drawn criticism for being disjointed. Despite extensive reshoots and multiple screenwriters, the pacing feels uneven, with some fans praising intense action sequences like the climactic battle with Red Hulk, while others find the overall flow lacking. The tone also fluctuates, with moments of deep political drama clashing with high-octane superhero action, creating a sense of imbalance.

Where Brave New World excels is in its action sequences. Although Sam Wilson does not possess the Super Soldier Serum, his combat style, defined by aerial agility and strategic thinking, sets him apart from Steve Rogers’ brute strength. The aerial and hand-to-hand fight scenes, particularly the final battle with the Red Hulk, are gripping and showcase Sam’s unique abilities. Harrison Ford’s return as President Ross also adds a layer of gravitas, with his portrayal of a power-hungry leader making for some of the film’s most compelling moments.

However, Ford’s transformation into Red Hulk felt rushed, undercutting his character’s arc. Visually, the film maintains a muted colour palette that fits the serious tone but lacks the distinctive style of earlier Captain America films, like The Winter Soldier. Some CGI effects were also underwhelming, which detracted from the blockbuster experience fans expect from Marvel.

A key theme in the movie revolves around Sam’s internal struggle to step into Steve Rogers’ shoes. The film delves into the pressure Sam faces as he contemplates what kind of Captain America he wants to become. While Mackie’s portrayal of this emotional journey resonates, certain moments of introspection—particularly with Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly)—feel overly expositional, which can drag the pacing.

Despite these issues, Mackie’s performance as Sam Wilson stands out. His chemistry with Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres) adds much-needed levity to the story, and his relationship with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) offers emotional depth, anchoring the film in its character-driven moments.

In conclusion, Captain America: Brave New World is a solid but uneven addition to the MCU. While it offers exciting action, strong performances, and a compelling political backdrop, its pacing issues and narrative disjointedness hinder its full potential. Fans of Mackie’s portrayal of Sam Wilson will find much to enjoy, but the film falls short of the high standards set by its predecessors in the Captain America series.