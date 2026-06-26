Can Supergirl challenge Bollywood releases at the box office? Here's how the DC film earned on Day 1

New Delhi:

Several Bollywood films are currently running in theaters. Amidst this, the Hollywood film Supergirl has arrived in cinemas. While other movies have performed well, this film has also made its presence felt at the box office. Let's take a look at its opening day collection.

Supergirl's opening day collection

Starring actress Milly Alcock, Supergirl collected Rs 1.37 crore at the Indian box office on its first day. These figures may increase as the night progresses. This marks Milly Alcock's debut in the role of Supergirl.

Impact on Supergirl's collection

It is worth noting that the Bollywood film Welcome to the Jungle was also released in theaters today. It garnered Rs 11.52 crore on its opening day, marking a strong start at the box office. This performance has impacted the collection of Supergirl.

Comparison with Superman?

Actress Milly Alcock previously appeared in the film Superman (released in 2025), playing a pivotal role. That film collected Rs 7.25 crore at the Indian box office on its opening day. Compared to that, Supergirl's collection is significantly lower.

What is the story?

Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film features key performances by Milly Alcock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, Jason Momoa, and David Corenswet. The story revolves around Superman's cousin, Kara (Milly Alcock), who lives on a different planet. Although the planet has a red sun, Kara remains normal because that red sun is the very source of her energy. She is accompanied by her pet dog, Krypto. As the story unfolds, Krypto’s life is put in jeopardy. Kara then battles Krem (Matthias Schoenaerts), the leader of the Yellow Hills brigand gang, to save her pet dog, Krypto. She is aided in this fight by Ruthye Marye (Eve Ridley) and Lobo (Jason Momoa).

More deets about the film

In the film, which is directed by Craig Gillespie, the role of Kara Zor-El is played by Milly Alcock as well as Jason Momoa, while the role of Supergirl, aka Kara is played by Milly Alcock. Some of the audio versions included in the official audio releases of the film include English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and many more as well as premium theatrical versions like 3D, IMAX, and 4DX.

It is also worth noting that the worldwide release date of the film is June 24, 2026, whereas the Indian release date of the film is June 26, 2026.

Also Read: DC's Supergirl divides opinion online; let's have a look at the X verdict