Camila Cabello breaks silence on why she broke up with Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello said that though their "romantic relationship" is over, they "will continue to be best friends."

One of the most heartbreaking events that took place in the entertainment industry last year was when celebrity sweethearts and singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their separation after two years of dating. In November 2021, the couple had released a joint statement announcing their split. Shawn and Camila added that though their "romantic relationship" is over, they "will continue to be best friends." Recently, Camila Cabello has unveiled details about what led to her and Shawn Mendes' breakup. E! News obtained quotes of the former 'Fifth Harmony' singer's conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. The pop star recalled that as the couple grew older, their priorities started to shift.

"And I feel like that was that way for both of us," she continued. "Because we both started so young too, it's like we're really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career."

The 'Never Be The Same' singer also shared that there are no hard feelings between her and her ex. "I love Shawn," she told Zane. "And I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him. And this song is mostly just about like, 'Okay, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love, and life, and gives people...' Whatever it is that's going on in your life... hopefully, this can make you be like, 'It is that way now, but things are always taking crazy turns.'"

Mendes and Cabello began dating in July 2019, shortly after they released their hit single Senorita in June. Rumours of their romance began after they first collaborated on 2015 single 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'.

The pair ended their two-year relationship last November, vowing to "continue to be best friends" in a joint Instagram statement.

Camila wrote on her Insta Story, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn."

Meanwhile, Cabello and Ed Sheeran recently released their new single 'Bam Bam'.

