Robert Pattinson has officially been announced as the next James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig as the iconic British spy. However, the actor had to compete with several familiar Hollywood names, including Nicholas Hoult, Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor and Harry Styles, before landing the coveted role.

The wait to find Daniel Craig's successor is finally over. Robert Pattinson has been announced as the new James Bond, making him the seventh actor to officially portray the legendary spy in the film franchise. The announcement was made by Amazon MGM Studios on November 16, putting an end to months of speculation about who would inherit the iconic 007 role.

Nicholas Hoult, Callum Turner and Josh O'Connor were among the strongest contenders

Pattinson was not the only popular name being considered for the role. Five actors reportedly made it to the final screen-test stage, with Nicholas Hoult, Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor and Jack Lowden competing alongside him.

Nicholas Hoult, known for X-Men, The Great, Nosferatu and his portrayal of Lex Luthor in Superman, was among the late additions to the race. Interestingly, Hoult had also previously competed with Pattinson for the role of Batman, which eventually went to the latter.

Callum Turner was considered one of the strongest favourites for a considerable period. Known for Masters of the Air, Emma and The Capture, he even received public support from former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan and actor George Clooney.

Josh O'Connor, who earned widespread recognition for playing Prince Charles in The Crown, was another serious contender. His performances in Challengers and several independent films had also established him as a versatile actor.

Jack Lowden, meanwhile, attracted attention following his work in Slow Horses. His co-star Gary Oldman had publicly expressed support for him taking over the role. However, Lowden's name eventually faded from the centre of the casting speculation.

Harry Styles, Theo James and Jacob Elordi were also linked to 007

Apart from the five actors who reportedly screen-tested, several other names surfaced during the casting process. Harry Styles, who made his acting debut with Dunkirk and later appeared in Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman, reportedly had discussions about the possibility of playing James Bond. Theo James, known for The White Lotus and The Gentlemen, was also linked to the role.

Jacob Elordi, who rose to prominence with Euphoria and films such as Saltburn, was another popular fan-favourite. However, subsequent reports suggested that he did not participate in the final screen tests.

Other actors whose names appeared in casting speculation included Jack O'Connell, Tom Francis, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and Jack Barton. Not all of them were confirmed to have formally auditioned for the part.

Who is behind the new James Bond film?

The next Bond film will mark a significant change for the franchise, as it will be the first instalment under Amazon MGM Studios' creative control following its deal with longtime franchise custodians Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson.

Denis Villeneuve will direct the film, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman serving as producers. Steven Knight is writing the screenplay.

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