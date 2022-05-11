BTS' Taehyung posts unreleased English song before deleting it, ARMY watch V's romantic track before it's gone

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MYLACHIBOLALA Kim Taehyung aka V of BTS

BTS' Taehyung posts unreleased English song for his fans on social media. The sad part is that the K-pop sensation is deleting it and before throwing it away he wanted to share it with the ARMY. On Wednesday Kim Taehyung aka V spoke to his fans on Weverse. As BTS fans asked the singer what he was up to at such odd hours, Taehyung shared that he is planning to let go of another song. as translated by Taehyung’s fan account on Twitter, the singer responded by saying, “I have one more song to delete/throw away.. do you want to listen it?"

ARMY obviously nodded in agreement. Soon after, BTS' Twitter account posted some videos where he's seen sitting at his workstation. Wearing a casual white t-shirt V is seen sipping some water as the unreleased song of the BTS member plays in the backdrop. Surprisingly, Taehyung sings the song in English with lyrics that go like this: "And 3 in the morning and I’m still thinking of you, but forevermore, I love you."

To help out everyone, some also shared the full lyrics of the song Taehyung in singing. Here's the full lyrics as shared by fans on Twitter:

"I think I like you,

It Should be like,

It should be ?¹,

Something I like ,

I'm falling you uhhh,

Something I like,

It should be love like going without uh,

Come on tell me story (what u say or want you stay)x2

For my under-world ?

I'm thinking about u ...."

BTS ARMY is loving the track and they don't want Taehyung to throw it away. They shared their excitement and disappointment on deleting the BTS' song on Twitter as follows:

V and his BTS bandmates-- RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and J-Hope are gearing up for the release of their upcoming anthology album Proof. BTS' label, Big Hit Entertainment, also gave more information about the album via statement. "The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavours," the statement read.

According to the label, the anthology album 'Proof' reflects the "thoughts and ideas of the members on the past present and future of BTS."

'Proof' is set to be released on June 10.