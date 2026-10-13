Bryan Cranston 'devastated' to hear that his on-screen son RJ Mitte from Breaking Bad took his own life

RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr. in the hit series Breaking Bad, has died at the age of 34. His representatives confirmed the news to AFP on Monday, October 12.

Mitte's portrayal of Walter White's son was significant for its representation of cerebral palsy. The actor lived with the condition himself, just like his character. Bryan Cranston, who played his father Walter White on the show, wrote a heart-wrenching tribute, recalling how they had planned a lunch which could never happen.

Bryan Cranston remembers his on-screen son RJ Mitte

Following the news, Mitte's Breaking Bad co-stars shared tributes to the actor. Bryan Cranston, who played his father Walter White on the show, posted an emotional message on Instagram.

Cranston recalled meeting Mitte when he was just 14 and spoke about the determination he brought to his role. He also remembered their bond beyond the show. “I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died. I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm. Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never - ever - allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination."

"Always listening to the advice that his TV parents (Anna Gunn and myself) gave him - but being a teenager, sometimes mischievously ignoring the counsel in order to learn the hard way… He was one of the stars of a hit TV show - but still a kid… It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life. Why? We were texting each other just a few weeks ago - figuring out when we could meet for lunch. I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future… But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed… I’ll miss you, son,” a part of his post read.

Breaking Bad actors Aaron Paul and Dean Norris pay tribute

Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad, also expressed his grief over Mitte's death. Paul said he was "at a loss" following the news. "RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed," he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Paul also shared a message for those who may be struggling, urging them to remember that they are loved and not alone. "And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that."

Dean Norris, who portrayed DEA agent Hank Schrader in the series, also remembered Mitte. He said he had looked out for the actor when he was younger and described him as a sweetheart. “Oh my God! Was working just found out about RJ. I am heartbroken. Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed.”

RJ Mitte's career beyond Breaking Bad

RJ Mitte continued acting after Breaking Bad ended. His television credits included Switched at Birth, Robot Chicken, On Hiatus with Monty Geer, This Close, Now Apocalypse and The Guardians of Justice.

He also appeared in films such as Dixieland, Who's Driving Doug, The Recall, Mower Boy, Time Share and The Oak Room.

Beyond acting, Mitte remained committed to disability awareness and inclusion. His work on and off screen helped bring greater visibility to people living with cerebral palsy and highlighted the need for more representation in the entertainment industry.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

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