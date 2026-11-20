Singer Bruno Mars is remembering his father with an emotional tribute following his death. The singer revealed that he got to embrace his father one last time before he passed away. He also credited him for shaping his life and introducing him to music.

Bruno Mars mourns father's death

In a heartfelt social media post, Bruno Mars wrote about the influence his father had on him and his siblings. He recalled how his father raised all six children and described him as the greatest dad in the world.

Sharing the memory of their final meeting, Mars wrote, “Last week I got to hug my father one last time. If you’ve ever seen me talk about him I’ve always said that he’s the man that taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music. He raised my four beautiful sisters, my brother, and me,” Mars wrote in the caption.

The singer ended his note with an emotional message for his father. He said, “In my eyes he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him everyday until we meet again. I Love you Pops. Kiss mom up there for me.”

Bruno Mars: From growing up in Hawaii to global stardom

Born and raised in Hawaii, Bruno Mars developed an interest in music at a young age. He first gained attention as a child for impersonating Elvis Presley. He later moved to Los Angeles in 2003 to pursue a career in music.

Mars found wider recognition after featuring on B.o.B's US number-one single Nothin' on You. He went on to establish himself as a successful recording artist with his debut album Doo-Wops & Hooligans, followed by Unorthodox Jukebox and 24K Magic.

His music has earned him both commercial success and critical acclaim. The album 24K Magic also won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

Known for his three-octave tenor vocal range, retro-inspired style and energetic live performances, Mars has built a reputation as one of pop music's leading performers. He is also known for performing alongside his band, the Hooligans.

Some of his biggest hits include Just the Way You Are, Grenade, Locked Out of Heaven, When I Was Your Man, That's What I Like and Uptown Funk.

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