Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline reacts to her pregnancy with Sam Asghari

Pop star Britney Spears has announced that she is expecting her third child. The singer, who got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in September, shared the news on Instagram recently. Spears, 40, who had previously expressed her desire to have a "family” Asghari, said she had taken a pregnancy test after her partner teased her about being “food pregnant”. "So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she posted on the social media platform.

As the news of her pregnancy surfaced, Kevin Federline, Spears’ ex-husband was among those who congratulated and released a statement in her support. As per E News, the statement was released through his lawyer Mark Kaplan. It read, “Kevin is aware of the recent posting by Britney regarding her announced pregnancy and wishes her a happy and healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they go through the excitement of planning parenthood together."

Meanwhile, Spears said she "won't be going out as much" to avoid paparazzi photographers, adding that the pregnancy would likely be "hard" as she had previously gone through perinatal depression.

The news of her pregnancy comes over six months after a judge released Spears from a conservatorship arrangement that dominated her life for nearly 14 years. In June last year, the musician had told the judge that her conservatorship prevented her from marrying or removing her birth control.

Spears has two children, Sean and Jayden, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

(With PTI inputs)