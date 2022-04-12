Britney Spears is pregnant with third child, confirms fiance Sam Asghari in Instagram post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAM ASGHARI Britney Spears got engaged in September last year after Sam Asghari popped the question with a gorgeous 4-carat diamond ring.

After winning a conservatorship battle, singer Britney Spears treated her fans and followers with a piece of exciting news as she announced her pregnancy with Sam Asghari. We kid you not! Britney took to Instagram and shared a long note suggesting that she is expecting her third child. The singer posted a photo of a pink coffee cup, plate, and flowers. Britney who had previously shared that she "wants a family" with the fitness model captioned the image, "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly !!!"

She added that to confirm the baby news, she took the pregnancy test. "So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it"

The Toxin singer, who said she experienced depression when she was previously pregnant, said she "won’t be going out much" following her announcement, in order to avoid media attention. "I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love !!!"

Sam Asghari also confirmed the news and wrote, "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do."

Previously, in an interview when Sam was asked about his and Britney's plans for Christmas the gym freak replied "We'll be baby-making." The couple have always made it clear over and over again these past few months that they want kids.

Britney, in her earlier social media posts, has already revealed that she wants 'a girl' child with her fiance Sam. According to her, the reason why the couple was not able to make one was due to her 13-year-long conservatorship, which was finally terminated in November last year.

The happy couple got engaged in September last year after Sam popped the question with a gorgeous 4-carat diamond ring. This engagement comes five years after Sam Asghari and Britney Spears first met on the set of her 'Slumber Party' music video.

For the unversed, Britney is a mother of two children, Sean (16) and Jayden (15), whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.