Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who was battling colon cancer for four years, passed away at his home with his family by his side. He was 43. The actor's family released a statement and shared the sad news with his fans.

The statement read, "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther."

In 2016, Boseman impressed the viewers when he appeared as black Panther in Captain America: Civil War for the first time. He played the role of King T’Challa, the proud king and protector of the fictional African nation of Wakanda and left fans in awe of him.

He was recently seen in Spike Lee’s latest, the June release Da 5 Bloods, as 'Stormin' Norman Earl Holloway, a U.S. freedom fighter in the Vietnam War. The character is portrayed as a ghost and is seen in flashbacks.

He has also starred in films like 42 and Get On Up.

