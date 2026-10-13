Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte's death reason surfaces, 34-year-old reportedly died by suicide

Actor RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr. in Breaking Bad, has died by suicide at the age of 34. His representative confirmed the news to Variety.

Mitte played the son of Walter White, portrayed by Bryan Cranston, and Holly White, played by Anna Gunn, in the popular crime drama. The show, created by Vince Gilligan, ran for five seasons from 2008 to 2013. Mitte appeared in all five seasons.

RJ Mitte dies by suicide: Report

RJ Mitte's spokesperson has confirmed to the media portal that the actor has died by suicide. Like his character on the show, Mitte lived with cerebral palsy. He also used his experience to advocate for disability awareness and better representation in the entertainment industry.

Earlier on Monday, his representative shared a statement mourning the actor's death. “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” the statement read. “Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion.”

RJ Mitte's death under investigation

According to People, the Brownsville Police Department received a call at 12:50 pm local time on Monday. Officers arrived at Mitte's home and found him dead.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. “The cause and manner of death are still pending, as there is currently an ongoing investigation,” the Brownsville Police Department (BPD) said.

Bryan Cranston remembers on-screen son RJ Mitte

Following the news, Mitte's Breaking Bad co-stars paid tribute to him. Bryan Cranston, who played Walter White, shared an emotional post on Instagram. He recalled meeting Mitte when he was 14 and spoke about the young actor's determination on set.

He wrote, “I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died. I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm. Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never - ever - allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination."

Cranston also remembered how Mitte interacted with him and Anna Gunn, who played his on-screen mother. He spoke about their relationship beyond the series and the plans they had made to meet recently.

"Always listening to the advice that his TV parents (Anna Gunn and myself) gave him - but being a teenager, sometimes mischievously ignoring the counsel in order to learn the hard way… He was one of the stars of a hit TV show - but still a kid… It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life. Why? We were texting each other just a few weeks ago - figuring out when we could meet for lunch. I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future… But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed… I’ll miss you, son,” a part of his post read.

Mitte's portrayal of Walter White Jr. remains one of the show's notable performances. Beyond his work as an actor, he was also recognised for speaking about disability inclusion and drawing attention to the experiences of people living with cerebral palsy.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

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Bryan Cranston 'devastated' to hear that his on-screen son RJ Mitte from Breaking Bad took his own life