Breaking Bad actor Mike Batayeh dies at 52

Actor and comedian Mike Batayeh passed away at the age of 52. He was best known for playing laundromat manager Dennis Markowski in Breaking Bad. Reportedly, the actor breathed his last due to a heart attack during his sleep at his Michigan home on June 1, his family confirmed. "It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that my sisters and I announce the passing of our dear brother. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many," the family said.

A memorial ceremony will be held on June 16 at 2 p.m. at the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home in Plymouth, Mich, as per Variety. Mike Batayeh appeared in three episodes of AMC's Breaking Bad as Dennis Markowski, the manager of the Lavanderia Brillante laundromat, which also served as a meth lab for Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Mike Batayeh appeared on shows such as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Sleeper Cell, The Bernie Mac Show, Boy Meets World, and Everybody Loves Raymond during his acting career. He co-starred in Paul Weitz's American Dreamz, Don't Mess with the Zohan, Gas, and played Mike in the 2012 film Detroit Unleaded.

The actor performed and headlined in notable comedy clubs like New York's Gotham and Los Angeles' Laugh Factory, Comedy Store, the Improv, and the Icehouse.

He was one of the first American comedians to perform for Middle Eastern audiences. Mike Batayeh performed in Dubai, where he shot a Showtime Arabia special, as well as Egypt, Lebanon, Nazareth, and Jordan. The Jordanian royal family invited Mike Batayeh to appear at the Amman International Comedy Festival two years in a row.

