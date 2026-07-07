Brad Pitt's romance with Ines de Ramon goes Instagram official after Angelina Jolie's dating revelation

New Delhi:

Days after Angelina Jolie revealed that she has not dated anyone since her divorce from Brad Pitt, the Fight Club actor and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon have taken a major step toward making their relationship public.

For the unversed, Ramon was previously married to The Vampire Diaries fame Paul Wesley. They got divorced in 2024.

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon make their relationship Insta-official

Pitt, 62, and de Ramon, 33, recently appeared together in a series of Instagram photos shared by celebrity stylist Laurie. The couple looked elegant as they attended a star-studded wedding at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The F1 actor wore a classic black tuxedo, while de Ramon turned heads in a sheer black gown.

The first image showed the couple posing together, followed by individual portraits of Pitt and Ramon. The final picture captured the pair sharing a playful moment, offering fans a rare glimpse into their relationship.

Laurie shared the photos with the caption, "My favorite lovers @inesdrmn & Brad Pitt for an incredible moment in nyc." De Ramon later re-shared the post on her Instagram Stories, adding Taylor Swift’s song “Lover” as the background track, further fueling attention around their romance.

Know more about Brad Pitt’s love life

The Ocean’s Eleven actor and his girlfriend were first romantically linked in November 2022, but the pair have mostly kept their relationship private. In recent months, however, they have become more comfortable showing their connection publicly. The couple was also spotted sharing a sweet PDA moment at the French Open on June 6, where they watched Mirra Andreeva defeat Maja Chwalinska.

Pitt has previously addressed the intense media attention surrounding his personal life. During a May 2025 interview with GQ, the actor spoke about whether he carefully plans his public appearances because of the constant spotlight on his relationships.

“No, dude, it’s not that calculated. Oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve,” Pitt said. He added, “My personal life is always in the news. It’s been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way. It’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do.”

Angelina Jolie opens up about her relationship status

The public appearance comes shortly after Jolie opened up about her personal life in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment. The actress, whose divorce from Pitt was finalised in 2024 after a lengthy legal battle, said she has not dated anyone since their separation.

"I'm thinking I have to live again. Be free again. In a way that maybe life has broken me a little bit," Jolie said, adding that she “hasn’t dated since she divorced a decade ago.”

This story has been written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha is a trainee with India TV Digital.

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