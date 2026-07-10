Bonnie Tyler, veteran singer known for Total Eclipse of the Heart, dies at 75

New Delhi:

Welsh singing legend Bonnie Tyler, whose unmistakable raspy voice defined some of the biggest power ballads of the 1980s, has died at the age of 75. According to a statement shared by the family on her official Facebook page, the singer Tyler passed away unexpectedly in a hospital in Portugal, where she had been receiving treatment for an illness. Her family and team said they were "heartbroken" by the loss.

"Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for," her Facebook caption said.

Bonnie Tyler passes away at 75

For the unversed, Bonnie Tyler had undergone emergency intestinal surgery in May at a hospital near Faro, Portugal, where she lived. She was later placed in an induced coma to aid her recovery and, although she was eventually brought out of the coma, she remained critically ill in intensive care.

Have a look at Bonnie Tyler's family statement below:

Who was Bonnie Tyler?

Born Gaynor Hopkins on June 8, 1951, in Skewen, Neath, Wales, Bonnie Tyler rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most recognisable voices in global music. She first gained attention in 1976 with the UK Top 10 hit Lost in France. Following a throat operation, Tyler unintentionally developed the husky, gravelly vocal style that would become her signature and set her apart from her contemporaries.

Her breakthrough on the international stage came with It's a Heartache in 1978, which became a transatlantic hit and reached the Top 5 in both the UK and the United States. Tyler cemented her place in music history in 1983 with Total Eclipse of the Heart, written and produced by Jim Steinman. The dramatic power ballad topped charts on both sides of the Atlantic, earned her a Grammy nomination, and made Tyler the first Welsh singer to score a transatlantic No. 1 hit. The accompanying album, Faster than the Speed of Night, also debuted at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart.

Although she never replicated the phenomenal success of Total Eclipse of the Heart, Tyler continued to enjoy chart success with Holding Out for a Hero, featured on the Footloose soundtrack in 1984. She later re-recorded Total Eclipse of the Heart in French, which reached No. 1 in France in 2004.

Away from the recording studio, Tyler remained active as a touring artist, performing across the globe alongside stars such as Meat Loaf and even singing at the wedding of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. She also established herself as a successful businesswoman. Tyler is survived by her husband, Robert Sullivan.

Iconic songs of veteran singer Bonnie Tyler

Bonnie Tyler leaves behind a catalogue of timeless classics that continue to resonate with audiences worldwide. Her most enduring hits include Total Eclipse of the Heart (1983), the epic chart-topping ballad that became her defining song; Holding Out for a Hero (1984), the energetic anthem immortalised by the film Footloose; It's a Heartache (1978), her breakthrough international success; and Lost in France (1976), the song that introduced her remarkable talent to the world. Her powerful voice and unforgettable performances have secured her legacy as one of music's most iconic rock vocalists.

(Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

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