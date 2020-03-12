Black Widow wouldn't have been as substantial 10 yrs ago: Scarlett Johansson

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson believes time is right for her stand-alone "Black Widow" film as she believes the movie wouldn't have been as "substantial" if it released a decade ago.After 10 years and seven films of playing the Russian superspy Avenger Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, Johansson is set to star in a solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film, directed by Cate Shortland, is a prequel set before the events of 2019 tentpole, "Avengers: Endgame".

Black Widow was the only female in the original Avengers. Johansson made her debut as the character in 2010's "Iron Man 2".

"For anyone who said to me, 'Oh, this should've happened five or 10 years ago,' I'm like, it would not have been as substantial.

"We just would not have been able to do it. This film is happening now as a result of what's going on in the zeitgeist, and I think it's pretty cool," Johansson told Entertainment Weekly.

After "Captain Marvel", the film is the second female superhero-led project in the MCU.

Johansson said the world was ready for "Black Widow" while she was filming a fight scene alongside fellow female actors Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), among others in "Endgame".

"I hope that this film continues pushing that boundary, so that we can actually have more female superheroes who are inherently female, and aren't just Batman in heels or whatever," she added.

Also starring Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour, "Black Widow" hit the screens on April 30.

