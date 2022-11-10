Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Where to Watch, Review, Book Tickets, Box Office, Trailer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DISCUSSINGFILM Black Panther Wakanda Forever movie poster

After Chadwick Boseman's death, the reigns of the Black Panther franchise will be carried forward by the rest of the cast, including the likes of Letitia Wright (Shuri), Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Winston Duke (M'Baku). Marvel Studios' superhero film Black Panther 2 is certainly one of the most anticipated titles from Marvel's upcoming slate of films. As fans wait with bated breath for Black Panther to return for the biggest action adventure of 2022- ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, the makers have treated fans to new tidbits to keep them engaged. This includes a song by pop star Rihanna and a special video featuring Olympic Gold medalist and India’s pride Neeraj Chopra.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever release date

The movie will hit the theatres on 11th November.

Who is the director of Black Panther 2?

Ryan Coogler is the director of the film.

