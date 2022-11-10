Thursday, November 10, 2022
     
Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Where to Watch, Review, Book Tickets, Box Office, Trailer

Black Panther Wakanda Forever will be released on the big screens on November 11. Know where to watch and other details of the film.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: November 10, 2022 20:34 IST
Black Panther Wakanda Forever
Image Source : TWITTER/@DISCUSSINGFILM Black Panther Wakanda Forever movie poster

After Chadwick Boseman's death, the reigns of the Black Panther franchise will be carried forward by the rest of the cast, including the likes of Letitia Wright (Shuri), Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Winston Duke (M'Baku). Marvel Studios' superhero film Black Panther 2 is certainly one of the most anticipated titles from Marvel's upcoming slate of films. As fans wait with bated breath for Black Panther to return for the biggest action adventure of 2022- ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, the makers have treated fans to new tidbits to keep them engaged. This includes a song by pop star Rihanna and a special video featuring Olympic Gold medalist and India’s pride Neeraj Chopra.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever release date

The movie will hit the theatres on 11th November.

Who is the director of Black Panther 2? 

Ryan Coogler is the director of the film.

Where to book movie tickets?

All moviegoers can book movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet and special offers. 

Black Panther Wakanda Forever movie online download in HD

The movie can be viewed online once it releases on an OTT platform. If you have a subscription to the platform, you can also download the film ad watch it upon its release online.

Watch the Trailer here: 

