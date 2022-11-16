Black Panther 2 Box Office Collections: Wakanda Forever sees major drop in India; know day-wise earnings

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHANMAXX5 Black Panther 2

Black Panther 2 Box Office Collections: Wakanda Forever earned phenomenally well on its opening weekend in India. However, on weekdays the film is witnessing major drops. The film took a dip of 65% and has managed to earn over Rs 45 cr so far. A sequel to Chadwick Boseman starrer Black Panther, the Marvel film has been lauded for its impressive VFX and soundtrack.

Despite a drop in its earnings, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to earn over Rs 50 cr in India in the first week of its release. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever took a hit on Monday as it dropped 65% and collected around 4.25 crore nett which takes the business of the film to 43.50 crore nett. The collections of film over the first week should be around 55-56 crore nett which will be a good collections despite the Monday drop," Box Office India reported.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever picks after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Thanos' snap has had devastating effects on Wakandas and they were slowly recuperating from it and now they are struck with a bigger tragedy -- the death of T'Challa. Directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, Wakanda Forever ventures back to the kingdom of Wakanda where a new threat emerges. The action-packed feature film traverses the hidden undersea nation called Talokan.

In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

The new film will introduce Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan. It also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

