Bill Maher tests positive for COVID-19, HBO cancels Friday episode of his talk show

Image Source : TWITTER/@REALTIMERS Bill Maher tests positive for COVID-19

Popular comedian and TV host Bill Maher has tested positive for coronavirus, forcing cancellation of an upcoming episode of his HBO talk show. In a statement posted on the official Twitter handle of Maher''s "Real Time with Bill Maher" show on Thursday, HBO said the 65-year-old host is "fully vaccinated" and "asymptomatic".

"The Friday, May 14th taping of ''Real Time with Bill Maher'' has been cancelled. Bill tested positive during weekly staff PCR testing for COVID. He is fully vaccinated and as a result is asymptomatic and feels fine," the statement read.

"''Real Time'' production has taken every precaution following COVID CDC guidelines. No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time. The show will be rescheduled at a later date," it added.

Maher also wrote on his official Twitter handle, saying that he is feeling "perfectly fine" at the moment.

"Thanks to all wishing me get well - hard to do since I feel perfectly fine, but I appreciate it!

"Most upset about ending my streak going back to 1993 of never missing a ''Politically Incorrect'' or ''Real Time'' episode. Oh well, even Cal Ripken had to sit one out at some point," he tweeted.

According to Deadline, "Real Time with Bill Maher", which is currently in its 19th season on HBO, was the first major show to bring back a small live audience in September 2020.