Big Bang Theory star Melissa Rauch welcomes baby boy Brooks

"The Big Bang Theory" star Melissa Rauch and her writer-husband Winston Rauch have welcomed a baby boy together. The actor, who played Bernadette Rostenkowski in the hit sitcom series, shared the news of their second child on Instagram on May 4. Melissa, 39, thanked "the front line heroes" who helped bring her son Brooks into the world during the current coronavirus pandemic.
"Words can't describe how grateful I am to have this baby boy join our family, but to say that it is a surreal time to be bringing life into the world is an understatement," she described her "surreal" experience.
"Given that, I wanted to share some thoughts with other expectant mothers or 'Pandemamamas' - as I like to call us - who are navigating these uncharted waters... So to those dealing with infertility or grieving a loss, please know you are in my heart and I'm sending you so much love," she added.
Melissa and Winston, 41, also share three-year-old daughter, Sadie.
