Ben Affleck's son crashes Rs 3 crore Lamborghini into BMW while parking, watch viral video

Ben Affleck was accompanying his son Samuel and fiance Jennifer Lopez recently when a small accident of sorts happened which involved the Hollywood star's expensive Lamborghini Urus. Affleck shares his son Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. As per the report, Affleck, Lopez and Samuel went car shopping at 777 Exotics dealership in Los Angeles when the incident happened involving a minor car crash.

Ben Affleck's son crashes car

Affleck was on the spot when his son crashed a brand new Lamborghini Urus into another BMW. Samuel got behind the driver's seat and as he tried to reverse the car, it crashed into another vehicle quickly. As per the pictures and videos shared on social media, both cars did not have any major damage and Samuel was also safe. The young boy got out of the jam quickly, thanks to Affleck who fulfilled the fatherly duties as he rushed to help Samuel with his driving. Images from the time have been circulating on social media. Later, a rep for the store confirmed that there was 'no accident'.

Jennifer Lopez also spotted with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez was also out and about with her boyfriend Affleck when the incident involving his son at the Los Angeles dealership store occurred. The JLo wore a yellow summer dress and sky-high wedges. She carried a small bag and held hands with a smiling Samuel as they walked along. Affleck, dressed in a sweatshirt and trousers.

Affleck working on a 'Nike' film

Meanwhile, Affleck is set to feature in a movie about Nike sportswear brand. The film, which rolled cameras recently in Los Angeles, also stars Affleck alongside his fellow Good Will Hunting co-star, Oscar winner Matt Damon. The untitled sports marketing film will follow the incredible story of sneaker salesman Sonny Vaccaro (played by Matt Damon) and how he led a fledgling running shoe company called Nike in its pursuit of the most transformative athlete in the history of sports: Michael Jordan.

