Barbie, Oppenheimer dominate 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, see full nominations list here

The nomination list for the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 has been released today. In which the films Barbie and Oppenheimer are leading with four nominations each and will compete with Killers of the Flower Moon, American Fiction, and The Color Purple for the top awards. These awards are given by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, which is one of the biggest awards in Hollywood, just like the Golden Globes and the Oscars.

Succession remained at the forefront in TV categories

On the TV show's front, Succession is leading with five nominations. Apart from this, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong's Beef has received three nominations. Ted Lasso, The Bear, and The Last of U', have received four nominations each.

Where will the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 be held?

The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held on February 24 in Los Angeles. For the first time, the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards will be streamed globally on Netflix.

See the complete list of Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations here:

Best Actor Male Category

Bradley Cooper for Maestro

Colman Domingo for Rustin

Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction

Best Actor Female Category

Annette Bening for Nyad

Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan for Maestro

Margot Robbie for Barbie

Emma Stone for Poor Things

Best Actor Male in Supporting Role Category

Sterling K. Brown for American Fiction

Willem Dafoe for Poor Things

Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling for Barbie

Best Actor Female in a Supporting Role Category

Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple

Penelope Cruz for Ferrari

Jodie Foster for Nyad

Da'Vine Joey Randolph for The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Category

American fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Best Actor Male in a TV Series Category

Matt Bomer for Fellow Traveler

Jon Hamm for Fellow Travelers

David Oyelowo for Lawman: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub for Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun for Beef

Best Actor Female in a TV Series Category

Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown

Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us

Keri Russell for The Diplomat

Sarah Snook for Succession

Best Actor Male in Comedy Series Category

Bill Hader for Barry

Ebon Moss-Bairach for The Bear

Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso

Jeremy Alan White for The Bear

Best Actor Female in a Comedy Series Category

Alex Borstein for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri for The Bear

Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso

Best Drama Series Category