Barbie, Oppenheimer dominate 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, see full nominations list here

The nomination list for the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 has been released today. In which the films Barbie and Oppenheimer are leading with four nominations each and will compete with Killers of the Flower Moon, American Fiction, and The Color Purple for the top awards. These awards are given by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, which is one of the biggest awards in Hollywood, just like the Golden Globes and the Oscars.
Succession remained at the forefront in TV categories
On the TV show's front, Succession is leading with five nominations. Apart from this, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong's Beef has received three nominations. Ted Lasso, The Bear, and The Last of U', have received four nominations each.
Where will the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 be held?
The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held on February 24 in Los Angeles. For the first time, the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards will be streamed globally on Netflix.
See the complete list of Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations here:
Best Actor Male Category
- Bradley Cooper for Maestro
- Colman Domingo for Rustin
- Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction
Best Actor Female Category
- Annette Bening for Nyad
- Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan for Maestro
- Margot Robbie for Barbie
- Emma Stone for Poor Things
Best Actor Male in Supporting Role Category
- Sterling K. Brown for American Fiction
- Willem Dafoe for Poor Things
- Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling for Barbie
Best Actor Female in a Supporting Role Category
- Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple
- Penelope Cruz for Ferrari
- Jodie Foster for Nyad
- Da'Vine Joey Randolph for The Holdovers
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Category
- American fiction
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
Best Actor Male in a TV Series Category
- Matt Bomer for Fellow Traveler
- Jon Hamm for Fellow Travelers
- David Oyelowo for Lawman: Bass Reeves
- Tony Shalhoub for Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Steven Yeun for Beef
Best Actor Female in a TV Series Category
- Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown
- Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us
- Keri Russell for The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook for Succession
Best Actor Male in Comedy Series Category
- Bill Hader for Barry
- Ebon Moss-Bairach for The Bear
- Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Alan White for The Bear
Best Actor Female in a Comedy Series Category
- Alex Borstein for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri for The Bear
- Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso
Best Drama Series Category
- The Crown
- The Gilded Age
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show