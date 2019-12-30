Monday, December 30, 2019
     
Barack Obama's favourite show is Fleabag, Irishman; American Factory makes it to his film list

Barack Obama took to his Twitter to share the list of his favourite TV shows, movies from the year 2019.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: December 30, 2019 12:56 IST
barack obama

Former US President Barack Obama tweeted his list of favourite movies, TV shows from 2019

Former US President Barack Obama has shared his favourite movies and TV shows of 2019, and the list includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge's "Fleabag" season two, limited series "Unbelievable", Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" and Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's class satire "Parasite". The list, which Obama shared on Twitter, features "American Factory", a film from his own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar.

Apart from "Fleabag" and "Unbelievable", Damon Lindelof's critically-acclaimed series "Watchmen", was also included in his top picks.

This year's festival favourites -- Mati Diop's "Atlantics" Jia Zhangke's Palme d'Or nominee "Ash Is Purest White", Colombian drug trade epic "Birds of Passage", and German historical drama "Transit" -- appear on the list as well.

Olivia Wilde's "Booksmart" and Lulu Wang's "The Farewell" impressed Obama.

He also recommended legal drama "Just Mercy", Scarlett Johansson-Adam Driver's "Marriage Story", "The Last Black Man in San Francisco", "Diane", racing drama "Ford v Ferrari" and Sundance world cinema grand jury winner "The Souvenir".

