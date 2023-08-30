Bachelorette star Josh Seiter is NOT dead, debunks rumors; says 'Instagram was hacked'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JOSH SEITER Josh Seiter

The former ‘The Bachelorette’ contestant Josh Seiter is 'alive and well.' He was announced to have passed away, as a post appeared on his official Instagram account claiming that the Bachelorette contestant had died. Sieter, who had been part of The Bachelorette Season 11 but had gotten eliminated, shared a new video, claiming that his Instagram account had been compromised by an unknown third party 'playing a cruel joke.'

On Monday, a statement on Josh’s Instagram account announced his death at the age of 36, that post has now been deleted. Addressing the same, he said. "As you can see, I am alive and well," Seiter begins in the video. "My account was hacked. For the past 24 hours, I've been trying desperately to get into it." The 36-year-old revealed that it was a horrible joke on someone's part, as they made a mockery out of his mental health. He explained, "Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I've gone through with depression and suicide attempts."

He promised he would search for the person who made the post and hacked his account, saying, "I'm sorry for all the pain they caused when they made that post." Sieter continued, "I just got back into my account." I am going to do all I can with my team to try to identify who was behind this but again, I apologize for the confusion. And I will update you guys as more facts come in. Thank you, guys."

He talked openly about his struggles with mental health and sobriety since appearing as a contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of ‘The Bachelorette’ in 2015. The false death news was attributed to Seiter's family and hinted at the model's history of mental illness. He discussed his fight against the stigma against mental health, including his battle against bipolar disorder, general anxiety disorder, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

