Awkwafina to essay gambling guru Kelly Sun in 'The Baccarat Machine'

Actor Awkwafina is set to headline an upcoming movie based on the life of Cheung Yin "Kelly" Sun, one of the most successful female gambler in modern history. The Golden Globe-winning actor will team up with SK Global, the studio that produced her breakout movie "Crazy Rich Asians". Tentatively titled "The Baccarat Machine", the film is inspired by Las Vegas insider Michael Kaplan's article of the same name, reported Collider. Andy Bellin is penning the script.

It tells the story of "a young Chinese woman who turns a painstakingly developed talent and obsession for payback into beating the system at their own game."

"With major casinos conspiring to bar her from their properties, Sun partners with the international 'King of Poker' Phil Ivey in order to take down the system through subterfuge, ingenuity, and pure daring, resulting in one of the most ingenious legal gambling runs ever documented," the official logline read.

Jeffrey Sharp of Sharp Independent Pictures will also produce the project. Awkwafina most recently featured in Lulu Wang's critically-acclaimed feature "The Farewell". The actor will next appear in Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", alongside actors Simu Liu and Tony Leung Chiu-wai.

She is also set to voice star in movies like "Raya and the Last Dragon" and "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run".

