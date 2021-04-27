Image Source : TWITTER/@COSMIC_MARVEL Avengers Endgame: Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo say 'Love You All 3000' as film completes two years

The stellar star cast of one of the biggest films in history, Avengers Endgame, celebrated two years of the fantasy superhero drama on Monday. The film released on April 25, 2018 and was a big cinematic event for all the Marvel fans. Actors Mark Ruffalo who played Hulk, Robert Downey Jr who played Iron Man and others took to their social media to recall those days and got nostalgic. Robert Downey Jr shared a clip from the shoot of the film on Twitter and wrote, "Cannot believe it’s been two years since Endgame... #LoveYouAll3000."

On the other hand, Mark Ruffalo shared an all-cast photo with the original six Avengers from the premiere of Avengers Endgame. He wrote, "Can’t believe it’s been 2 years since the premiere of #AvengersEndgame. Love you all 3000." He also expressed his excitement about what Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has in store for the fans in the coming days.

Interestingly, 3000 though may sound like a generic number in the film but if one adds all the MCU film length up to Endgame then the number is 3000 and therefore the quote. It started trending on Trending soon after the stars went down the memory lane.

After the release of Endgame, Mark Ruffalo had revealed that it was Robert Downey Jr who had convinced him to play Hulk. Ruffalo was on "The Tonight Show" and speaking to the host Jimmy Fallon, when he said it was Downey Jr. who persuaded him to take the offer. His own instinctive reaction was: "I was scared".

"I didn't know what I could add to what I already thought had been done so well before me." The 52-year-old Ruffalo shared that he was hesitant because was only doing "indie movies up 'til that point", adding: "So I was like, 'I don't know if I'm the right person for this.' And Joss Whedon's like, 'Yeah, you are the right person'."

"Then I got a call from Downey, it must've made it to him that I was hemming and hawing, and he just simply said, 'Ruffalo, let's go. We got this'. In true 'Iron Man' fashion. And then after that, I was like, 'I guess I have to do it'," he said.

Meanwhile, "Captain America 4" is moving forward at Marvel Studios with "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" series writer Malcolm Spellman attached to pen the script. Spellman, who was the head writer and creator of the Disney+ and Marvel's series, will write the script with Dalan Musson, a staff writer on the same show, reports The Hollywood Reporter.