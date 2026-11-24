Marvel fans are in for a massive superhero showdown as the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday brings together some of the biggest names from across the Marvel universe. Marvel Studios released the much-awaited preview on November 23, offering a glimpse of the battle that awaits the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts as they prepare to take on Doctor Doom.

The trailer features superheroes from different corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming together to face a common enemy. Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr., is at the centre of this conflict and is presented as a formidable challenge for the superheroes. With three distinct universes heading towards a collision, the heroes must unite to tackle a threat that could put the entire universe at risk. However, fans are wondering whether Deadpool, Spider-Man will be in the film, as previously rumoured. Here's what the internet has to say.

Will Spider-Man, Deadpool and Wolverine be a part of Doomsday?

Avengers: Doomsday will see several popular characters share screen space as they face what could be their biggest battle yet. The crossover's scale makes Avengers: Doomsday one of Marvel's most anticipated releases. Now, the final trailer for Doomsday has left a few questions, especially since Spider-Man, Deadpool and Wolverine were not a part of the video.

When a user on X (formerly Twitter) asked Grok whether Deadpool and Wolverine would appear in the film, the AI tool answered: "Marvel is keeping them as a surprise for the theater. No trailers show Deadpool or Wolverine, even the final one released today. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman both have additional writing credits on the film, and the X-Men in it come from their Earth-10005 universe, so they're almost certainly in Doomsday." The same might be true for Spider-Man, who is likely to appear in a small cameo in the film, which Marvel has probably decided to keep under wraps for its worldwide fanbase.

It is rather unlikely that there will be revelations about the film before the audience watches it in theatres.

Avengers: Doomsday cast and crew

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday has been written by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz have produced the film.

The ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart are also part of the cast.

Avengers: Doomsday release date in India

Indian audiences will get to watch Avengers: Doomsday a day before its US release. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas across India on December 17, 2026.

It will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Viewers will also be able to experience the film in premium formats, including Marvel Studios Presented In Infinity Vision. With the final trailer now out, anticipation is building for the biggest cinematic showdown of the year.

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