Avengers: Doomsday teaser sparks buzz as Steve Rogers's return in MCU gives fans 'instant chills' | Reactions Avengers: Doomsday teaser was released on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, online. Social media users praised Steve Rogers's return in MCU by sharing their views on X (formerly Twitter). Know what users are saying.

New Delhi:

The wait for Marvel fans is finally over as Marvel Studios dropped the official teaser trailer for the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday on December 23, 2025. Since its release, fans have wasted no time reacting to it.

As shown in the teaser, actor Chris Evans reprises his role as Captain America in the MCU. Social media users praised the Avengers: Doomsday teaser by sharing their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter). Here's what users are saying.

Fans react to Avengers: Doomsday teaser

One X user wrote, "Steve Rogers’ return in the #AvengersDoomsday teaser gave me instant chills. One frame and the MCU feels alive again. To the ‘MCU is dead’ crowd, this is your answer (sic)."

Another added, "The Avengers: Doomsday first trailer is officially out, and I’m already feeling goosebumps with the flashbacks! (sic)"

One fan wrote, "ABSOLUTE CINEMA!!! (sic)." Another commented, "The superhero who got me into Marvel is back. This glimpse is more than enough to make the wait feel monumental. Steve Rogers. Captain America. The symbol returns. #AvengersDoomsday (sic)."

Avengers: Doomsday teaser is out

The makers shared the official teaser of Avengers: Doomsday across social media platforms on Tuesday. They captioned it, "December 18, 2026. #AvengersDoomsday (sic)." So far, the teaser has garnered more than 6.5 million views on YouTube.

Avengers: Doomsday - Release date and cast

One of the most anticipated superhero action films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Doomsday will hit the big screens on December 18, 2026. The film features an ensemble star cast which includes several actors of the MCU, Robert Downey Jr as Victor Von Doom, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi and others.

