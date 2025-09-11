Avengers: Doomsday – Russo Brothers tease sparks Fantastic Four theory Avengers: Doomsday is one of Marvel’s most-awaited films. Russo Brothers’ tease, Fantastic Four links, and leaked set photo have sent fans into a frenzy.

New Delhi:

The curiosity for Hollywood's most-awaited movie, Avengers: Doomsday, is increasing among netizens. Especially after Russo Brothers shared a tease post on Wednesday. However, Russo's being Russo's, the image shared gives out no hints about the movie.

But seems like netizens were quick to not only notice the post but also may have cracked the motive behind the image. Especially because it looks like the tease post shared by Russo Brothers could be connected with Marvel's last release, The Fantastic 4: First Steps.

What does the post signify?

Russo Brothers took to their Instagram profile on Wednesday and shared a blurry image. While it looked like nothing at first. But in a smaller size, the image does look like a zoom image of a blackboard.

Now, those who have watched the July 2025 release, The Fantastic 4: First Steps, would know that Pedro Pascal, who plays Reed Richards, was seen in front of a similar blackboard multiple times in the movie.

Moreover, given that The Fantastic 4: First Steps ends with Robert Downey Jr holding Reed and Sue's kid, it seems like a lot is entangled here.

Social media reacts to the Avengers: Doomsday tease

Reddit and Instagram users also think that the image shared by the makers hints at a bigger involvement of The Fantastic 4: First Steps cast in the upcoming movie, Avengers: Doomsday.

'Reed Richards' blackboard?' wrote a Reddit user, while another wrote, 'I think it's Reed’s chalkboard and they are really devising the bridge'

Users have also reacted to the new post by Russo Brothers on Instagram. 'Looks like it's zoomed asf into something like ... Richards notes...?!? Or Moon Knight symbols...?!? Idk...,' read a comment. Another user wrote, 'I'm going to take a guess and say that is Reed's chalk board.'

Avengers: Doomsday leaked set photo reveals cast surprise

The first photo of Avengers Doomsday was leaked in July from the set of Marvel on social media, in which Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing of Fantastic Four), Wyatt Russell (US Agent of Thunderbolts) and Danny Ramirez could be seen standing inside a place resembling the cockpit of a spaceship.

The window panel and high-tech control system suggest that this could be the same ship of the Fantastic Four whose teaser was shown in the post-credit scene of Thunderbolts. But the most attention-grabbing photo is Shuri's Black Panther. Black Panther's suit and a part of the leg can be seen below on the right side of the frame, which hints at Letitia Wright's participation in this scene.

What is the story of Avengers Doomsday?

According to Scooper, Shuri is the one who discovers the Incursions. While detecting anomalies in the fabric of reality and investigating the multiverse, she realises that different universes are colliding with each other. Using a hologram, she tells Sam, Wong, Bruce Banner and Carol Danvers about her discovery and warns them about the impending danger.

Meanwhile, the events of the Fantastic Four's arrival on Earth-616 take place. The Thunderbolts/New Avengers are the first to encounter them. Reed Richards explains that Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr) has kidnapped his son Franklin and also mentions Galactus, who had previously tried to capture Franklin due to his immense powers (he is now dead in The Fantastic 4: First Steps). Bucky is at a loss as to how to handle this situation with Doom, so he goes to Sam for advice. Now it remains to be seen how all the superheroes come together to save Earth.

Avengers: Doomsday release date and Robert Downey Jr’s role

After his death as Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr will be seen in the role of Victor von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. The upcoming movie is a part of Phase Six of the MCU and will be released on December 18, 2026.

