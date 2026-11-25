Marvel's highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday continues to build buzz among fans, especially after the makers unveiled a trailer teasing an epic battle between the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men against Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom. Now, a new international TV spot, shared by the official X handle of Disney Movie Korea, offers another glimpse of the much-anticipated villain, with fresh footage featuring Steve Rogers and Thor.

The fresh footage shows Steve Rogers and Thor standing before Doctor Doom as he rises from his throne. The scene shows Doom addressing the heroes in a new voiceover, adding to the excitement around their encounter.

Doctor Doom issues a warning to Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men

One of the biggest highlights of the international TV spot is Doctor Doom's dialogue, which offers a glimpse into his plans and the threat he poses to the superheroes. It features Steve Rogers and Thor facing the villain in his throne room, along with a chilling warning from Doom.

In the promo, Doom says, "You call yourselves heroes: Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, you shall all kneel before Doom..." The promo ends with the film's title card, leaving fans with a brief but intriguing glimpse of the upcoming Marvel spectacle. Watch the new promo below:

The footage also offers a closer look at Robert Downey Jr's version of Doctor Doom. The actor, who previously portrayed Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is returning to the franchise in a completely different avatar.

When will Avengers: Doomsday release in India?

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on December 17, 2026, a day before its international release on December 18. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across multiple formats, including the premium Marvel Studios Presented in Infinity Vision format.

The film features an ensemble cast which includes Robert Downey Jr (Doctor Victor Doom), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/ Invisible Woman) and others.

Avengers: Doomsday is directed by the Russo brothers, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, and produced by Marvel Studios, with Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz serving as producers.

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