Avengers Doomsday MLB teaser out: Mr Fantastic throws first pitch; new glimpses of Steve Rogers, Thor revealed

Marvel fans eagerly waiting for new glimpses of Avengers: Doomsday have a reason to be excited, as the makers released a special preview during the MLB World Series. The teaser features Pedro Pascal’s Mister Fantastic throwing the first pitch, along with new glimpses of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers and Thor.

Avengers Doomsday MLB teaser is out

Sharing the teaser, Marvel Entertainment wrote, "Worlds collide A special look at Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday assembles Bryce Harper, Freddie Freeman, Jacob Misiorowski, Junior Caminero, and Randy Arozarena. Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters everywhere December 18." Watch the teaser below:

What's in the Avengers: Doomsday MLB teaser?

The teaser opens in the Fantastic Four’s universe, Earth-828, and shows a crossover between the MCU and MLB. Baseball players, including Caminero, Misiorowski, Freddie Freeman, Bryce Harper and Randy Arozarena, watch Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) throw the first pitch at Ebbets Field.

It also features Avengers Tower and a scene where Paul Rudd's character Ant-Man is unsure whether to call Steve Rogers or Sam Wilson "Cap", aka Captain America. The teaser also gives fans a new look at Steve Rogers and Thor.

Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, is now seen carrying the shield, setting up a humorous moment between the two characters who have taken on the Captain America mantle. It ends with a glimpse of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

(Image Source : YT/MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT )Still featuring Steve Rogers and Thor from the Avengers Doomsday MLB teaser.

When is Avengers: Doomsday Releasing?

The new instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Avengers: Doomsday, is set to release in theatres on December 18.

Avengers Doomsday: Cast details

Avengers Doomsday features a star-studded cast including Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova. Returning cast members include Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing and Kelsey Grammer as Beast, among others.

Avengers: Doomsday box office clash

Avengers: Doomsday will clash at the box office with Robert Pattinson and Timothee Chalamet's Dune: Part Three. The film will also arrive amid a busy release period, with Shah Rukh Khan's King set to hit theatres on December 24, just six days later. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's Ramayana: Part One will also be running in theatres around the same time.

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Avengers Doomsday trailer 2 out; Robert Downey Jr returns to MCU as the menacing Doctor Doom