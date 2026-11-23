The Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading towards another massive battle, and the latest trailer for Avengers: Doomsday offers a glimpse of what is at stake. Marvel Studios has released the final trailer ahead of the film's theatrical debut on December 17. The preview brings back familiar faces, introduces a major multiversal threat and gives fans a look at Robert Downey Jr's transformation into Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday final trailer out

Downey Jr plays the antagonist, who is described as a variant of Tony Stark from an alternate universe. The film also marks the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. The trailer shows Steve living a quiet life with Peggy Carter, with the couple keeping their superhero and heroic pasts away from their son. Their peaceful existence, however, is disrupted when Doom sets his sights on the Rogers family. The Fantastic Four are then forced to intervene and rescue Steve.

The threat goes beyond one family. The trailer introduces the danger of Incursions, events in which two universes collide and face the possibility of destruction. The heroes of Earth-616 and Earth-828 are confronted with this multiversal crisis. The X-Men, who have faced similar threats, are expected to play a key role in preparing the heroes for the battle ahead. Doom's larger plans, meanwhile, remain to be revealed.

Apart from Downey Jr and Evans, the film features Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Simu Liu as Shang-Chi. Several characters from Fox's X-Men films will also cross over into the MCU's main timeline. Watch the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday here:

Avengers: Doomsday advance bookings see strong demand in India

The trailer release comes amid growing excitement among Indian fans, who had been urging Marvel Studios to open advance bookings through the hashtag #OpenDoomsdayBookings. Ticket sales are now underway, and several theatres have reported strong demand for the opening day.

Screenings across India are scheduled throughout the day, beginning at 12:01 AM and going up to 11:55 PM. Some theatres in key locations have already seen tickets sell out.

The film is also generating significant interest overseas. Avengers: Doomsday has reportedly crossed $150 million in worldwide advance ticket sales. Premium-format presales alone brought in $16.5 million within the first 24 hours.

Its first full-length trailer had also made a strong impact online, recording 503 million views in its first 24 hours. This made it the second-biggest movie trailer launch in history. The film has reportedly set presales records in markets such as the UK and Brazil.

Trade projections suggest that the Marvel film could earn more than $1 billion during its opening weekend. If those estimates hold, it could be headed for a record-breaking global debut.

Avengers: Doomsday release date in India

Indian audiences will get to watch Avengers: Doomsday a day before its US release. The film will arrive in Indian cinemas on December 17, 2026. It will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film will also be available in premium formats, including Marvel Studios Presented In Infinity Vision.

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