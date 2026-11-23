Marvel fans have a new reason to revisit the final moments of Avengers: Endgame. The countdown clock for Avengers: Doomsday surprised viewers on Monday by playing the iconic track associated with Steve Rogers and the love of his life, Peggy Carter. The unexpected musical moment has sparked speculation about the upcoming Marvel film.

Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter's love life hinted at in Doomsday countdown

The clock, which counts down to the US release of Avengers: Doomsday, played 'It's Been a Long, Long Time' in the early hours of Monday. The timing caught fans' attention, especially as Hayley Atwell had hinted at a possible new trailer release on November 23. Her comment, combined with the song's appearance, has left the Marvel fandom wondering whether a new glimpse of the film is around the corner.

The track holds special significance for fans of the franchise. At the end of Avengers: Endgame: Encore, Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter shared a dance to the song. The moment marked an emotional conclusion to Steve's journey before Loki's arrival set the stage for Avengers: Doomsday.

In the comment box, fans wrote, "Oh my god it’s actually happening", "I wanna see Doctor Doom aura farm for a third time", "I’m shaking right now omg", "Letsss goooo Steve back!"

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Marvel Studios has not revealed much about the upcoming film so far. However, the countdown clock's musical surprise has prompted fans to speculate about Steve and Peggy's possible connection to the story. Hayley's recent comments have added to the excitement.

Over the weekend, the actor interacted with fans after her Broadway show with Tom Hiddleston. During the conversation, she hinted that a new trailer could arrive on Monday. "There's a new trailer, I think, dropping on Monday," she said with some hesitation. "Am I allowed to have said that?" she added.

Avengers: Doomsday will release in Indian cinemas on December 17, 2026, a day before its US release. The film will arrive in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It will also be available in Marvel Presented In Infinity Vision and other premium formats.

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