Marvel fans have a reason to be excited as Marvel Studios has dropped the first behind-the-scenes teaser of Avengers: Doomsday on social media. Released on November 18, the video offers a glimpse into the making of the much-awaited film, with Robert Downey Jr opening up about his MCU return as Victor Von Doom. The film has also generated strong buzz, reflected in its advance bookings.

Robert Downey Jr calls Doctor Doom a 'master manipulator'

Talking about his return, Robert Downey Jr revealed that he had made peace with his journey in the MCU after Avengers: Endgame was released. He also recalled how Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige first approached him about the possibility of returning.

"I kind of made my peace with it. And it felt so definitive by the time Endgame had been released. When it was first broached by Kevin, who said, 'Hey, do you think you would ever...' And then I really just thought, how many surprises are left? New mask, same task," the actor said.

Sharing the teaser video, Marvel Studios on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "New mask. Same task. Robert Downey Jr. returns as Victor Von Doom." Take a look:

The actor also spoke about his new character, Victor, and described him as a "master manipulator". He further explained how the character adds different levels to the stakes in the upcoming film.

"Any of these movies is only as good as its villain. Victor is a master manipulator. And because of that, there's levels to the stakes here," he added.

RDJ praises Avengers: Doomsday cast

Apart from discussing his character, Robert Downey Jr also shared his excitement about working with the ensemble cast of Avengers: Doomsday. He praised the talent associated with the film and said these were people he would happily work with on any project.

"It's such a long bench of talent. These people are people that I would do any movie with eight days a week. We just really keep trying to earn it with every breath. It's really hard to explain the love I have for this," he said.

Avengers: Doomsday marks Robert Downey Jr's return to the MCU, but this time he will be seen playing the iconic Marvel villain Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man. Apart from him, the film features Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm / Invisible Woman) and others.

Avengers Doomsday advance ticket booking opens in India amid strong buzz

Notably, the advance bookings for Avengers: Doomsday opened on November 17, nearly a month ahead of its theatrical release, and have received a strong response from moviegoers. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has sold tickets worth Rs 6.28 crore across four show dates, including Rs 1.30 crore without block seats, as of 11.20 pm on November 18.

The film is slated to hit Indian theatres on December 17, a day before the US release.

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