Marvel fans in India wasted no time getting their tickets for Avengers: Doomsday. Advance bookings for the much-awaited superhero film opened at midnight, and several shows across major cities began filling up quickly. Within the first 24 hours, screenings in markets such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Kochi were already reporting sold-out shows.

Avengers: Doomsday show timings

The strong response follows weeks of anticipation, with Indian fans taking to social media to urge Marvel Studios to open ticket sales. The campaign gained momentum under the hashtag #OpenDoomsdayBookings. Now that bookings are live, audiences are racing to secure seats for the film's opening day.

The scale of the response is evident from the number of screenings scheduled across the country. Shows for Avengers: Doomsday begin as early as 12:01 AM and continue until the last screening at 11:55 PM. Several theatres have already seen strong demand, with tickets selling out in key locations.

Watch the trailer of Avengers: Doomsday here:

Avengers: Doomsday advance bookings see strong response worldwide

The excitement surrounding Avengers: Doomsday extends beyond India. The film has reportedly crossed $150 million in worldwide advance ticket sales. Its premium-format presales alone generated $16.5 million within the first 24 hours.

The film's first full-length trailer also created a major online impact. It clocked 503 million views in its first 24 hours, making it the second-biggest movie trailer launch in history. The film has reportedly set presales records in markets such as the UK and Brazil as well.

Trade projections suggest that Avengers: Doomsday could earn more than $1 billion during its opening weekend. This puts the upcoming release in contention for a record-breaking global debut.

Avengers: Doomsday to release in India before the US

Indian audiences will get to watch the film a day before its US release. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive in Indian cinemas on December 17, 2026. It will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film will also be screened in premium formats, including Marvel Studios Presented In Infinity Vision. With advance bookings now open and several shows already sold out, the countdown to the latest Marvel spectacle has officially begun.

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