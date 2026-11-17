Advance booking for Avengers: Doomsday opened in India on November 16, with select cinemas putting tickets for midnight and post-midnight shows on sale. The film will release in Indian theatres on December 17, a day before its US release.

According to Sacnilk's earlier report, the film had already crossed $50 million in domestic (North American) advance ticket sales in September, nearly three months before its release. The report highlighted the film's strong early demand in premium formats.

Sacnilk

Avengers: Doomsday advance booking: Midnight shows attract attention

The early bookings have opened for select premium screenings, particularly English-language Infinity Vision 3D shows. Cinemas in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara have listed midnight and early-morning shows.

In Mumbai, PVR Lower Parel, Miraj Wadala and PVR Sangam Andheri are among the theatres offering late-night screenings. Gurugram's Cinepolis Airia Mall has also opened bookings for a midnight show.

Some cinemas have even listed screenings before the official release date, including a December 16 show at Cinepolis Nexus in Ahmedabad.

What Sacnilk says about advance booking

Sacnilk's September report recorded more than $50 million in North American advance sales. However, its current India box-office listing does not yet display a verified domestic advance-booking total. Therefore, an India collection figure should not be attributed to Sacnilk at this stage.

Avengers: Doomsday ticket prices and formats

The film will be available in multiple formats, including 2D, 3D, IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and Infinity Vision, depending on the theatre. Audiences can also choose between English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions.

Early ticket prices listed on BookMyShow vary depending on the cinema, seating category and format. Reports have found prices starting at around Rs 420, while premium recliner seats can cost as much as Rs 1,500. These rates may differ across cities and theatres.

One interesting development is the availability of Infinity Vision screenings. With premium cinema screens in high demand during the December release window, the format is expected to offer audiences another option for watching the film on a large screen.

About Avengers: Doomsday

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film features Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, marking his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a villainous role. Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh and several other familiar faces are also part of the ensemble.

The film will release in India on December 17, 2026.

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