Avatar The Way of Water Teaser OUT: James Cameron's family saga to arrive in cinemas on December 16

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAMESH BALA Avatar

After a long wait the sequel to Avatar is on its way! Titled Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron's family saga will be released later this year. The teaser of the highly anticipated film was unveiled on Monday. Taking to his Twitter handle, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "AVATAR' TEASER IS HERE + WILL RELEASE IN 6 LANGUAGES IN INDIA... Here's the first glimpse of #Avatar: #TheWayOfWater... #20thCenturyStudiosIndia will release #AvatarTheWayOfWater on 16 Dec 2022 in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu, #Kannada and #Malayalam."

The first footage from the long-awaited sequel gives fans a glimpse of the visually stunning landscapes of Pandora. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' begins to tell the story of the Sully family -- Jake, Neytiri and their kids -- and the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure. "I know one thing," Sam Worthington's Jake Sully tells Zoe Saldana's Neytiri. "Wherever we go, this family is our fortress."

Along with Cameron, Worthington and Saldana, the $250 million-budgeted 'Avatar 2' brings back Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, CCH Pounder and Stephen Lang. Those actors will be joined by new faces to the franchise, including Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh, Edie Falco, Cliff Curtis and Jemaine Clement.

'Avatar 2' debuts on December 16, with sequels to come on December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028.