Avatar The Way of Water makers kickstart 100 day release countdown with stunning film poster

Avatar: The Way of Water, the highly-anticipated sequel to James Cameron's blockbuster sci-fi film Avatar, is all set to release in the cinema halls on December 16 later this year. The conception of the Avatar sequel and its execution has taken a long time and now, after years of wait, the movie is all set to hit the big screens. The makers started the 100-day countdown of Avatar: The Way of Water by releasing a stunning new poster of the James Cameron directorial. The new movie poster of the upcoming film has only raised the anticipation among the fans.

Avatar: The Way of Water new poster is out!

Any update regarding Avatar: The Way of Water is enough to get the fans excited about the movie. The makers recently shared a stunning poster of the movie which showed Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) riding on the back of a creature. Since the movie will be exploring the waters of Pandora, the new poster thematically ties to the film's plot. Sharing the poster of Avatar: The Way of Water, the makers wrote, "n 100 days, experience Avatar: The Way of Water only in theaters December 16 (sic)."

Avatar to re-release in cinema halls

James Cameron's Avatar is coming back to theatres worldwide on September 23 in remastered 4K High Dynamic Range format, Disney and 20th Century earlier announced. The epic sci-fi film's re-release comes three months before the arrival of its sequel Avatar: The Way of Water on December 16. Avatar, starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, will be available for a "two week limited engagement". On the occasion of the film's re-release, a new trailer was also launched by the makers.

Cameron's Avatar became the top-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office with more than USD 2. 8 billion in revenues. It was nominated for nine Academy Awards including best picture and best director, and won three Oscars, for best cinematography, production design and visual effects.

(With PTI inputs)

