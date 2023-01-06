Avatar Box Office Collection Day 21: The Way of Water becomes highest-grossing film despite a slight drop

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DAISUGABRAINROT Avatar Box Office Collection

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is earning exceptionally well overseas. Without any surprises, the film is maintaining a strong pace at the box office and continues minting money even after 21 days, especially in India. As per trade reports, Avatar 2 surpassed the lifetime collection of Tom Cruise’s high-octane actioner ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to become the highest-grossing film of 2022 worldwide.

Avatar 2 Box Office report

Avatar: The Way of Water is currently the 10th biggest movie of all time WW and it's expected to continue to rise. Domestically, the film had a great start at the box office on December 16 as it earned Rs 40.50 crore. This makes Avatar 2 the second-highest box office opener in the Indian market. The first was Avengers: Endgame which earned Rs 53.10 crore on its opening day. Also, in Europe, Avatar 2 is the highest-grosser of the Covid-19 pandemic era, having passed Spider-Man: No Way Home.

According to Box Office India, "The film is slowing in Nizam / Andhra and with the big local releases to come its looking a 65-66 crore nett finish in the circuit and 30 crore nett higher than any other non South Indian film."

About Avatar 2

'Avatar: The Way of Water' stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. 20th Century Studios released the movie in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022.

"Avatar" followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. Its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water", has Worthington's Sully and Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together. When unforeseen events displace them from their home, the Sullys travel across the vast reaches of Pandora, ultimately fleeing to territory held by the Metkayina clan, who live in harmony with their surrounding oceans.

