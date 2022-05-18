Avatar 2 vs Marvel: She-Hulk trailer disappoints, netizen says James Cameron will teach lesson in CGI

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ITSJUSTANX,FANGIRLJEANNE Avatar 2 vs Marvel

Highlights She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Marvel's upcoming web show

Avatar: The Way of Water is sequel to James Cameron's Avatar

Fans are tad disappointed with the CGI of She-Hulk and comparing it to Avatar 2

Avatar 2 vs Marvel debate has once again begun after the release of She-Hulk trailer. Netizens seem tad disappointed with Marvel and several didn't appreciate the CGI. Many felt, that in comparison to Marvel's existing shows like Moon Knight, Wanda Vision and Loki, She-Hulk's graphics appeared outdated. Some also pointed that since Marvel competes with franchise like Avatar 2, it needs to up its game.

"Marvel doing a bad CGI again anyways Avatar2 going to teach them a lesson #SheHulk," a user pointed out. Several others called out the She-Hulk trailer and shared their disappointment on social media.

Fans tagged Avatar 2 as a visual treat

Meanwhile, when the trailer of Avatar: The Way of Water had released last month, netizens couldn't help but be in awe of its visual treat. The first instalment is the top-grossing film of all-time at the worldwide box office as it minted $2.84 billion. It's recognised as a pioneer for bringing in the digital 3D era and introducing new production tools and techniques in areas such as performance capture and virtual production.

Avatar 2, which is set to drop in theatres on December 16, 2022, has been directed by James Cameron and is set more than a decade after the events of the first part.

The film, which centres on returning Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, along with Na'vi Neytiri, played by Zoe Saldana, and their family, boasts of spellbinding footage that includes shots of Pandora's bright blue water - both above and below the surface; Toruk, the flying creatures introduced in the first film; and new whale-like animals.

What is She-Hulk about?

Coming back to Marvel's new show, in 'She-Hulk', Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who (at least in the comics) inherits similar Hulk powers after she receives a blood transfusion from her green-skinned cousin Bruce Banner. Luckily for Walters, when she Hulks out, she maintains control of her personality and intelligence. In the trailer, Marvel fans can see her green avatar and white-and-purple costume, accurate to the comic-book look. Created by Stan Lee and artist John Buscema, She-Hulk first appeared in the February 1980 issue, Savage She-Hulk #1. She is also a member of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Defenders and S.H.I.E.L.D.

Apart from Maslany, the cast includes Jameela Jamil, who reportedly plays the super-strong villain Titania, 'Hamilton' star Renee Elise Goldsberry, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra and Tim Roth, who will reprise his role as the Abomination, most recently seen in a cameo in 'Shang-Chi'.