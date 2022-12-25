Avatar 2 Box office Collection Day 9: James Cameron's blockbuster enjoys phenomenal business

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SCARLETWITUSSY Avatar 2 Box office Collection

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: James Cameron's blockbuster is doing wonders at the ticket windows. The film had a massive second Saturday in India with it collecting almost Rs 20 crore. After raking in Rs 200 crore nett, Avatar 2 is quickly approaching the 300-crore nett mark. The major collections are coming from the South, which contributes about 50 perc ent of all Indian collections, claims Box Office India. The film remains unfazed by the new Bollywood film Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh and Dhamaka (Telugu).

Avatar 2 Box Office Report

It's been nine days since the release of James Cameron's 'Avatar 2'. The film is performing well at the box office. The film collected Rs 12 crore nett on its second Friday, bringing the overall collection of the film to Rs 200 crore nett. Reportedly, the collections now stand a little less than Rs 225 cr nett India after its ninth theatrical day. Seems like Christmas is going to add a remarkable portion to the collection.

In the southern states of India, Avatar 2 has seen the best growth with collections going up on second Saturday. According to BOI, "The growth will be huge over the weekend especially now as Cirkus has not done too well and Mumbai circuits starts to comfortably lead for the film. Nizam / Andhra is way out ahead but from Saturday onward it is likely that Mumbai will really be cutting that lead fast and may still end up being the biggest circuit which is the case with most films from Hollywood released in India."

About Avatar 2

"Avatar" followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. The film, which also featured Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver, was a colossal success, becoming Cameron's second movie after "Titanic" to raise over USD 2 billion at the box office. It is currently the highest-grossing title of all time.

Its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water", which released in theatres on Friday, has Worthington's Sully and Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together. When unforeseen events displace them from their home, the Sullys travel across the vast reaches of Pandora, ultimately fleeing to territory held by the Metkayina clan, who live in harmony with their surrounding oceans.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" also features Lang, Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, along with newcomers Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis.

Latest Hollywood News