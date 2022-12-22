Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: James Cameron’s film inches closer to Rs 200 crore mark

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MRTLEXIFY Avatar 2 Box Office Collection

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Avatar The Way of Water opened to a roaring response. In the post-pandemic time when Bollywood films have seen bitter fates at the box office, the sequel to director James Cameron’s superhit 2009 film Avatar, is drawing large crowds to the theatres. In India, Avatar 2 is inching closer to Rs 200 Crore in the coming days. In addition, Avatar 2 witnessed record-breaking collections in South India.

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Report

Reports suggest Avatar 2 earned double digits on Wednesday and it will cross the Rs 200 crore mark in its first seven days, after gathering pace by the weekend.

According to Box Office India, "Avatar 2 will do well for sometime with Saturday and Sunday powering the collections of the film. The film is driven by the collections in the South India territories but Hindi circuits are also good. Just they dont match up to the collections in the South. "

"Nizam/Andhra has now hit the 40 crore nett mark and it remains to be seen where the this market ends up. It will be the best performing circuit as Mumbai does not look like catching up but it will be the second weekend which will determine where the film is going in Mumbai circuit," BOI added.

About Avatar 2

"Avatar" followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. The film, which also featured Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver, was a colossal success, becoming Cameron's second movie after "Titanic" to raise over USD 2 billion at the box office. It is currently the highest-grossing title of all time.

Its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water", which released in theatres on Friday, has Worthington's Sully and Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together. When unforeseen events displace them from their home, the Sullys travel across the vast reaches of Pandora, ultimately fleeing to territory held by the Metkayina clan, who live in harmony with their surrounding oceans.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" also features Lang, Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, along with newcomers Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis.

