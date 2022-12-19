Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: James Cameron's film rules; surpasses Doctor Strange in India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@METAPLEXMOVIES Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Avatar The Way of Water opened to a roaring response at the Indian box office. The film opened to rave reviews and is being lauded for its exceptional VFX and is being highly hyped for its storytelling. James Cameron's sci-fi drama Avatar witnessed record-breaking collections in South India. According to trade reports, Avatar 2 earned a whopping Rs 3,598 crore in just three days. In addition, the film surpassed Doctor Strange's collection in India. While the film has comfortably beaten Avengers Endgame in all the southern circuits, it trailed behind the 2019 blockbuster in the opening, all over India.

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Report

Avatar: The Way of Water has taken a roaring start at the box office in India. According to Box Office India, the film has done very well in Hindi circuits. In north and eastern circuits like CI, Bihar and Assam, Avatar - The Way Of Water may have beaten the lifetime collections of Avatar (2009). At the end of the first weekend, Avatar 2 will reportedly be able to rake in Rs 132 crore in India. With this, Cameron starrer crosses Doctor Strange's lifetime collection of Rs 126 crore in just three days.

Talking about the worldwide Box Office, trade analyst Ramesh Bala's tweet suggested that the film earned over $450 million (Rs 3,598 crore approx) in the opening weekend. "#AvatarTheWayOfWater 1st Weekend BO: North America - $134 Million. China - $59 Million. Rest of the World - $242 Million. Total - $435 Million."

About Avatar The Way of Water

"Avatar" followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. The film featured Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver.

The sequel takes place more than a decade after the events of its predecessor and tells the story of 'the Sully family' (Jake, Neytiri and their kids). "Avatar: The Way of Water", which released in theatres on Friday, will see Worthington's Sully and Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together. When unforeseen events displace them from their home, the Sullys travel across the vast reaches of Pandora, ultimately fleeing to territory held by the Metkayina clan, who live in harmony with their surrounding oceans. "Avatar: The Way of Water" also features Lang, Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, along with newcomers Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis.

